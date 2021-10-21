Facebook Re-brand: What Will be the New Name of Company?

According to a report, Facebook is planning to rebrand its name in the next few weeks. Facebook re-brand decision is taken in order to show its shift of vision on its latest project Metaverse. We can see the shifted interest of Facebook toward this new platform from the 10,000 new jobs announced in Europe for the next five years to launch the new computing platform dubbed ‘metaverse’. With this, it is evident that Facebook has slowly shifted its focus to the next generation of technology which is evident from the promotion of the head of AR and VR, Andrew Bosworth, will to chief technology officer.

Facebook Re-brand: What are the possible names?

The new name of the company will be announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the Annual Connect Conference which will be held on October 28th. The new name will be implemented to the parent company under which Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus will fall.

This is not the first time a big giant has come up with this decision, previously Google had done the same in 2015 by terming Alphabet as a parent company for all products.

While this thing is confirmed that we are soon going to have a new name for Facebook, many people might be thinking about Metaverse and its importance which has made the company change its name.

What is Facebook Metaverse?

Metaverse is a new computing platform that will connect people using augmented and virtual reality and will also allow them to interact with others who aren’t in the same physical space.

While telling about it, Facebook said:

At its heart is the idea that by creating a greater sense of “virtual presence”, interacting online can become much closer to the experience of interacting in person. The metaverse has the potential to help unlock access to new creative, social and economic opportunities.

No doubt, Metaverse will be a game-changer for Facebook and will be a big part of how the internet evolves after the mobile internet.

Let us know in the comments section below that what you think will be the new name of the Company?

