Facebook is taking new steps to attract younger users to its platform, aiming to win back the attention that has shifted to popular apps like TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms. On Friday, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced a series of updates designed to modernize the platform. These changes focus on areas such as local community information, videos, and Facebook Groups, while also introducing new features for its other products like Meta AI, Facebook Dating, and Messenger.

Facebook Revamps Platform to Attract Younger Users with New Features and AI Integration

A Shift Toward Entertainment and Local Engagement

One of the most significant changes comes in the form of an updated design aimed at enhancing Facebook’s entertainment options. This move directly targets the growing popularity of short-form video apps like TikTok, which have captivated younger audiences. Meta is placing a greater emphasis on videos, aiming to offer a more seamless experience for users who enjoy consuming content through Reels, live videos, and other multimedia formats.

Additionally, Facebook is doubling down on its role as a local community hub. Facebook Groups, which have become a go-to platform for people to engage with local communities, will be receiving updates to improve how users interact and find information. Beyond typical buy/sell groups, Facebook has become a crucial space for those affected by natural disasters or other emergencies to organize and communicate, as seen in areas impacted by recent events like Hurricane Helene. With climate change making such disasters more frequent, these kinds of community-focused features will likely grow in importance.

Revamping Features to Appeal to Younger Audiences

Facebook’s efforts come at a time when its user base is ageing, and younger people are opting for other platforms. Research from the Pew Research Center shows that only 33% of U.S. teens were on Facebook in 2023, a significant drop from 71% in 2014. Despite this, Meta sees potential in targeting young adults in their 20s, many of whom still use Facebook for specific purposes like Groups and Marketplace. For example, The New York Times has highlighted how younger generations use Facebook’s Marketplace feature to thrift shop, which still draws them to the platform.

To better cater to this audience, Facebook is introducing a “Local” tab, which will compile local content from Marketplace, Groups, and Events into one section. Users will be able to find everything from nearby activities and sales to recommendations on local spots. This makes it easier for users to stay connected to their local communities, addressing the need for a more practical social media experience.

Facebook is also introducing an “Explore” tab that will focus on personalized recommendations. Powered by an algorithm, this tab will suggest content based on the user’s interests, even for more niche hobbies and activities. This feature is designed to surface content like travel tips, DIY projects, and local events, further emphasizing Facebook’s shift toward entertainment and information-sharing beyond just social interactions.

Video and Dating Features Get a Boost

In an effort to compete with TikTok’s video-centric format, Facebook is upgrading its Video tab to offer short-form, long-form, and live videos in one place. The updated video player will allow users to enjoy a more immersive viewing experience. With young adults already spending nearly 60% of their time on Facebook watching videos, this change is designed to keep them engaged and encourage more interaction with video content.

Meanwhile, Facebook Dating is also receiving updates. A new “Matchmaker” feature will let users invite up to five friends to swipe through potential matches on their behalf. This update is meant to appeal to young adults, especially since Meta has noticed a 24% increase in Facebook Dating conversations among this age group.

Meta is also integrating AI-powered features into Facebook, such as the “Imagine Yourself” tool, which allows users to generate images directly within Facebook’s Feed and Stories. Additionally, AI comment summaries will help users navigate public group discussions more easily. Messenger, another critical part of Meta’s ecosystem, is also receiving updates, including the introduction of a Communities feature, similar to WhatsApp’s groups, where users can connect based on shared interests.

Overall, these updates show Facebook’s commitment to evolving with changing social media trends while still retaining its core focus on community and connection. By appealing to younger users through enhanced video, local content, and AI-driven features, Facebook hopes to remain relevant in a competitive social media landscape.

