Facebook Rolls Out “Link History” Feature For Its Mobile App

Facebook keeps on introducing new features for its users. Recently, Meta rolled out a new feature for the Facebook mobile app. It is called Link History. If you have not seen the new feature on your handsets right now, don’t worry, you certainly will. The feature will make its way to all users gradually. The link history feature will be available on the Facebook app for all Android and iPhone users. According to the social media giant, this all-new feature can be turned on or off according to your choice. For instance, If you toggle link history to be on, Meta will be able to show you a list of links you’ve tapped and viewed in the in-app browser over the past 30 days. Otherwise, no such list will be shown.

Facebook Mobile App Brings Link History Feature

It is pertinent to mention here that Link History is turned on by default. Moreover, the data is used for targeted ads. The social media giant has been facing a growing legal problem. We all know that Meta makes most of its money from personalized ads, which rely on gathering as much personal data as possible to determine which ads to display. However, the fact is that the company is already under threat from EU legislation.

The company states:

“With the Link History feature you’ll “never lose a link again” When you allow link history, we may use your information to improve your ads across Meta technologies”.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Links visited in chats on Messenger are not saved to link history. Users will have the option to choose whether they want to turn link history on or off at any time. Facebook further adds:

“Keep in mind that when link history is on, we may use link history information from Facebook’s Mobile Browser to improve your ads across Meta technologies. Learn more about how we use information in our Privacy Policy”

How to Turn Link History On/Off?

Select any link inside the Facebook app to open Facebook’s Mobile Browser. Tap the 3-dot icon in the bottom right Go to Settings To turn link history on, tap the toggle next to Allow link history, then tap Allow to confirm. To turn link history off, tap the toggle next to Allow link history, then tap Don’t allow to confirm.

According to Facebook, when Link History is off, you will not be able to see any links you’ve visited. Moreover, Meta won’t save your link history or will not use it to improve your ads across Meta technologies. When you turn Link History off, Meta may take up to 90 days to complete the whole deletion process.