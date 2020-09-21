Facebook never fails to be in the news headlines. According to the latest report, Facebook.Inc is again sued for Spying Instagram Users through unauthorized use of their smartphone cameras. Moreover, on Thursday, a complaint was filed in a federal court of San Francisco by an Instagram user named Brittany Conditi in New Jersey. Brittany Conditi stated that Facebook is trying to access the phone cameras while users are using the application. She added, “To collect lucrative and valuable data on its users that it would not otherwise have access to.”

Furthermore, the lawsuit claims “By obtaining extremely intimate and personal data of their users, including in the privacy of their own homes, Facebook is able to increase their advertising revenue by targeting users more than ever before,”

Facebook Sued for Spying Instagram Users through their Cameras

Besides this, Brittany says, “For example, Facebook is able to see in real-time how users respond to advertisements on Instagram, providing precious information to its advertisers.”

In July, the lawsuits claim that some photo-sharing application is trying to access iPhone cameras even when users are not even using that application. Moreover, Facebook refused this claim and blamed a bug/virus for it. Later on, Facebook said we were addressing the bug at that time.

A few weeks ago, a lawsuit was filed against Facebook and sued FB. At that time, Facebook was accused of using some illegal facial-recognition technology to collect the personal data of more than 100 million users of Instagram.

Afterwards, Facebook rejected the claim and said that Instagram does not support face recognition technology. In the end, Facebook offered $650 for the settlement of this case, reports claim. Moreover, so many reporters requested Instagram and Facebook to comment on this issue, but they did not respond to any questions asked.

