Facebook Suspended 1.3 Billion Fake Accounts between Oct to Dec 2020

Recently, Facebook has shared details that Facebook pulled down 1.3 billion fake accounts last year from October to December. Already, more than 12 million content on COVID-19 has been deleted and vaccinations wrong information that world health professionals marked as misinformation, removed by Facebook.

“We take a tough stance against the wrong activities and block millions of fake accounts every day. We have taken down more than 1.3 billion of them during the time period of October and December 2020, ” Says Facebook, a social media platform.

Facebook also took measures to address “covert operations” based on fake accounts. Facebook also review and dropped down covert foreign and domestic influence operations that rely on false accounts. Facebook has eliminated more than 100 networks of coordinated inauthentic behavior from its network in the last three years, a Facebook report claimed.

Last year, Facebook the social networking platform started with a wider attack on malicious and false content, which resulted in individuals turning to private groups of like-minded users that can post content that is not available by a wider Facebook group.

Facebook regularly scans content, including in private groups, using artificial intelligence to detect pages that are constantly breaking the rules or involved in violation of the standards of Facebook.

Last year, over a million groups, were suspended because of hate policy violations. Also, about 1.5 million content in groups has been deleted from Facebook for violation of its hate policies, 91 percent of posts were identified via automated software systems.

During the same time span, approximately 12 million data was removed from the groups by the largest social network for breaching hate speech policies, 87 percent have been pro-actively identified.

