Facebook to add Support for Netflix and Zoom on its Portal Platform

Facebook’s portal platform has recently introduced support for Netflix and Zoom. The latest applications connect with a series of services that includes Showtime, Sling TV, and Amazon Prime Video that are already available on the Portal TV. Though Zoom and Netflix are late to connect with Facebook’s Portal smart display but finally its good news for users.

Furthermore, the upcoming application will be available in all the countries where Facebook sells its Portal. That means whoever owns a Portal, Portal +, or Mini Portal in any country will be able to host conference calls with more than 25 members on the screen at a time.

Facebook to add Support for Netflix and Zoom on its Portal Platform

Besides that, Facebook has recently announced that it is enlarging the Story Time Library by adding the latest stories collection.

While telling about this new development, Facebook stated in a post:

Whether you’re catching up with friends, collaborating with coworkers, or sharing a bedtime story with grandparents, Portal helps you stay connected with the people you care about. And now, we’re adding Netflix, Zoom on Portal for working remotely and connecting with friends, new titles in our Story Time library, and more,”

Some stories are still not available on the Portal, including Dr Seuss Classics: Hop on Pop, The Foot Book, There is a Wocket in my Pocket!, and Mr Brown Can Moo! Can You? These stories do not have AR support, but they will soon release on the Facebook Portal sometimes this fall.

As per the recent development, one can control the AR Effects in the photo booth with your voice using the “Hey Portal” command. Users can also make videos and take pictures with the AR effects to share with their friends & family through Messenger.

Moreover, Facebook announced that the latest remote control is also available for the Portal TV owners. The remote will offer touch buttons for Facebook Watch, Netflix, and Prime Video.

Also Read: Facebook Introduces New Messaging Features to Instagram from Messenger