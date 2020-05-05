Facebook keeps on struggling to make its app more attractive to increase the user’s interest than ever before. Tha’s why the company is now trying to make it’s Android app attractive with a new feature. Now, users will get to enjoy the adaptive color background.

A couple of weeks ago, when the feature was in a very crude and ugly state, Reverse software engineer Jane Manchun Wong spotted the feature. But the final result is amazing and pretty. You can watch in the picture below how it looks like.

Facebook to Bring Adaptive Color Background

Facebook is working on adaptive color background for profile view Found 10 days ago and still waiting for comments from Facebook pic.twitter.com/nRmBcE4vun — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 20, 2020

The new Facebook feature is still in a testing phase, we don’t know exactly that when the company is going to make it official but we can expect these adaptive colours to start showing on Facebook in coming weeks.

There is a possibility that the company might add some further refinements that include colour gradients before launching the feature for the users, though

This is such an amazing idea that people will get more ways to express themselves in an attractive way. We hope that users will enjoy this new feature, once the company make its availability to everyone officially as the colourful background will keep your mind fresh.