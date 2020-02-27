Facebook to Curb Spread of Fake Coronavirus Cure Ads

The news of Coronavirus is everywhere. The disease broke out from China and spread to other countries including Pakistan which registered two cases. However, there are many false speculation regarding it spreading on social media channels, creating a air of unrest among people. Some of the revelations circulating on social media are right however most of them are just hoax. Even we have also got some Fake Coronavirus Cure Ads on social media. Facebook has decided that it will not permit any such kinds of ads on its platform.

Fake Coronavirus Cure Ads Spreading False Information

While telling about this step, Facebook spokes person said:

“We recently implemented a policy to prohibit ads that refer to the coronavirus and create a sense of urgency, like implying a limited supply, or guaranteeing a cure or prevention. We also have policies for surfaces like Marketplace that prohibit similar behavior,”

Facebook came in to light some months back due to the spread of misinformation due to which the company decided in January that it will limit the misinformation spread via its platform or any other harmful content. Facebook even hired third party fast checkers who were given the task of identifying misinformation about this virus.

There were many false cures of this virus found on the platform which included preventions like drinking bleach or wrong information about the health resources. Facebook is also used to spread spam campaigns related to the outbreak of this virus which are said to be a detection tests however upon downloading them, people will get malicious email attachment.

Furthermore, the biggest tech show Mobile World Congress was also canceled due to the Corona Virus. Corona virus has also effected trade of many products.

