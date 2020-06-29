Facebook announced that soon it will start labeling content and news that violates the policies of the company. It also gave its staunch stance by revealing that the company having no mercy will start labeling all such posts, ads, and links even if they are from any politician. The company’s spokesperson confirmed this new policy and told that this policy is meant after the US president Donald Trump incident. For the same reason, Twitter has launched a fact-checking label for the post. Facebook to Label Posts That Break Company’s Policy.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO Facebook further elaborated that the company is going to block any such ads that differentiate people from certain groups based on their race, sexual orientation, or religion as they are a threat to humanity. This policy is made stronger after the growing ad campaign “Stop Hate for Profit” that came into existence after the death of George Floyd. This campaign has pressure on company which was targeted for spreading hate speech and misinformation.

Rashad Robinson, President of the Civil rights group of Color of Change, was not at all happy with Zuckerberg’s address. He said:

“What we’ve seen in today’s address from Mark Zuckerberg is a failure to wrestle with the harms FB has caused on our democracy & civil rights. If this is the response he’s giving to major advertisers withdrawing millions of dollars from the company, we can’t trust his leadership.”

Facebook has always remained in hot water due to the spread of hoax and misinformation. Let’s see how the company will come out of it, this time.

