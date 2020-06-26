Now, if users are trying to share the news article on Facebook which is older than 90 days then they will get a warning notification on the screen. Facebook will give them an option to “go back” or to click through if they’d still willing to share the article knowing that it is outdated.

According to Facebook, that sharing the old stories over the platform can play a major role in spreading misinformation. The social media platform also said that the “news publishers in particular” have shown their concerns about old stories as people are sharing them and sometimes as a breaking news.

Facebook to Send Warning Notification for Sharing Outdated News

Facebook shared in its blog, “When we ask people what kind of news they want to see on Facebook, they continually tell us they want information that is timely and credible. That’s why in 2018, we added the context button, which provides information about the sources of articles in the News Feed. Today, we’re starting to globally roll out a notification screen that will let people know when news articles they are about to share are more than 90 days old.”

The social media platform highlighted that over the past several months, our internal research team has noted that the article’s timelines is an important piece of context that helps people decide what to read, trust and share.

Recommended Reading: Facebook Bans Historical Artefacts Trade