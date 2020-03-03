Facebook to Share Information with FIA to Investigate Cyber Crime Cases

On Monday, a team from Facebook’s Asia Pacific headquarters headed by Amber Hawkes, Head of Safety Policy and Michael Yoon, Manager Trust and Safety visited the office of Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to make sure to cooperate and share the data with FIA to investigate Cyber Crime Cases.

Facebook to Share Information with Pakistan to Investigate Cyber Crime Cases

Facebook agrees to expedite information sharing with Pakistani authorities in order to investigate the cyber crime cases. The Facebook team and FIA discussed mutual collaboration and cooperation to share data sharing as well as cyber crime awareness among the users of social media platforms in Pakistan.

The Facebook team gave the assurance that it will share the relevant information with the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing in connection with their investigations. It was also decided in the meeting that the FIA would nominate focal persons from the Cyber Crime Wing in each province for liaison with the Facebook team to investigate cyber crimes, especially against children and women.

Moreover, in order to keep the Cyber Crime Wing officers abreast with the latest social media trends and techniques, Facebook team also offered to conduct training.

The Facebook team will work closely with the Pakistani authorities to combat the cyber crime cases as per the policy of the company.

Recommended Reading: Facebook Messenger for iOS Redesigned- Making it Faster and Lighter