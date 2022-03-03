Facebook to test video monetization program in Pakistan

Good news for content creators as they will get the opportunity to earn through video monetization on Facebook.

Facebook monetization lets content producers all around the world to make money, by allowing ads on their videos,. It has been enabled in many areas of the world for some time, but Pakistani content providers have not been able to take use of it. This, however, is about to change.

According to sources, Facebook will initially start a trial project, after which the firm will decide on its video monetization strategy based on the results of the program.

Meta, the parent company that owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has opted to authorize video monetization for Facebook in the country, according to the Ministry of Information and Technology.

According to sources, immediate video monetization is problematic since the management of the social media giant has raised concerns about Pakistan’s regulatory structure.

You may monetize your videos in these three ways:

Fan Subscriptions

Manager Brand Collaborations

In-Stream Ads

Some Pakistanis have already started to monetize their videos.

Videos from a few media companies and people are currently being monetized. However, they must enlist the services of corporations in countries like as Singapore or the United Arab Emirates and seek for monetization from those countries.

Everyone who creates video material will be able to profit from it once it is allowed.