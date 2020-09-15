Facebook Users Can Enjoy Videos Together with the “Watch Together” Feature on Messenger

Facebook Messenger is the latest app to add video viewing features with others. The company introduced Watch Together, a new feature in the messaging app that allows you to stream content from Facebook Watch while also watch your friends’ live streams. It starts on iOS and Android worldwide.

Tap the new Watch Together option on a video call or Messenger Room, To use this feature. Facebook will suggest videos for you to watch, or you can browse categories or search for a specific video of your choice. In a Messager video call with eight people or with up to 50 people in the Messager Room, you will use the “Watch Together” feature.

Check this Now Get Paid for Deactivating Facebook or Instagram Accounts

Now, Friends will Have Fun with Real-Time Reactions on Videos With Watch Together

Facebook claims 150 million video calls are now made via Messenger every day, with 200 million users sending each other videos in a day. “It is becoming increasingly more visual, and it is the very, very fast,” Stan Chudnovsky, who manages the Messenger, said in an interview.

In July, it was introduced in order to use Zoom Video Communications Inc. and has become a household name driven by the coronavirus-driven boom in demand for its platform. With millions of people/markets moving to online platforms to remain connected with their work, social life, and schools in the wake of the health concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, FaceBook unites a competitive field of companies rushing to dominate the stay-at-home.

Netflix also has a popular “Netflix Party” feature that encourages many users to join and enjoy a movie on the same screen. Many others still have the same feature as a Group watch, Hulu, Amazon and Twitch, and others. However, there are major differences between Watch Together and those apps group watch features. They all have much bigger and more popular video collections than Facebook.

Moreover, most shared video options are usually available on the bigger laptop or desktop screen, although Watch Together calls for video sharing on smaller smartphones. Still, in portrait or landscape view, you can use Watch Together.

Chudnovsky said early testing found the feature to be successful, particularly with users from the next generation who may still have no access to their own laptops. “if You are the youngest then more you would love it,” he stated.

You may be interested in Facebook creates equity team to stop hate speech