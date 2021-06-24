Instagram reels, TikTok clone came with a bang however nothing much was done about it. Finally, it seems Facebook is giving attention to this platform and in an effort to do so the company has launched advertisements globally on the Instagram Reels. Before announcing that now the company will Display ads for Instagram Reels, Instagram Reels was tested for two months in India, Brazil, Germany, and Australia in April.

These tests were conducted when the company announced that it is planning to generate revenue from its video feature. The videos were run on trial bases on Instagram Reels featuring the most popular brands such as BMW, Louis Vuitton, Netflix, and Uber.

Facebook will now Display ads for Instagram Reels

During the launch of this feature, Instagram’s Chief Operating Officer Justin Osofsky said:

“We see Reels as a great way for people to discover new content on Instagram, and so ads are a natural fit. Brands of all sizes can take advantage of this new creative format in an environment where people are already being entertained.”

Instagram also revealed that the reel ads will loop and would be 30 seconds long. These ads will appear automatically between individual Reels.

On the other hand, Google is planning to launch its own podcast platform. The company is approaching podcast creators with an email to inform them that the podcast will go live on June 22. Through this, users will be able to listen to podcasts directly from Facebook pages. A new Podcast tab will be added to Facebook for this purpose.

