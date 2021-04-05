Facebook CEO Phone Number Appears Among Leaked Data of Users

According to the latest research, the phone number of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is among the personal information leaked online in a low-level hacking forum. Data includes his name, location, marriage details, birth date, and Facebook user ID.

The cybersecurity experts have reported that the personal information of about half a billion Facebook users, including their phone numbers, have been posted on hackers’ website. Details include full name, location, birthday, email addresses, phone number, and relationship status.

Cyber researcher Dave Walker has reported that Facebook CEO Zuckerberg, as well as co-founders Chris Hughes and Dustin Moskovitz, were among the 533 million users who posted the personal data on the forum.

Facebook’s CEO Phone Number Appears Among Leaked Data of Users

A Facebook’s spokesperson Andy Stone said: “This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019. We found and fixed this issue in August 2019.” But he didn’t share a word about Zuckerberg’s information.

Stone added, “In 2019, we removed people’s ability to directly find others using their phone number across both Facebook and Instagram – a function that could be exploited using sophisticated software code, to imitate Facebook and provide a phone number to find which users it belonged to.”

Walker tweeted “Regarding the #FacebookLeak, of the 533M people in the leak – the irony is that Mark Zuckerberg is regrettably included in the leak as well.”

According to that publication, the hackers have hacked the data from 106 countries including phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates, and email addresses.

Recommended Reading: 500m Facebook Users Data Posted Online