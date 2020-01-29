CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced in a blog post that Facebook’s Clear History tool is now available for everyone across the globe. It will appear as a part of a new section in the settings as “Off-Facebook activity,” and will make visible to users that a list of businesses that have shared information with Facebook and details of how many times they have done so.

Facebook’s Clear History Tool is Live Now

This new feature known as “off-Facebook activity”, will not delete anything from the server of the Facebook but will simply disconnect data from an individual user’s account. The company has rolled it out initially in Ireland, Spain and South Korea, but has confirmed that it will expand the feature to other regions of the world over the coming months.

Facebook first announced this new feature at the company’s annual F8 developer conference in 2018 in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Facebook also clarify that unexpected delays were due to technical challenges of how the company should stores data on its servers.

Zuckerberg said that:

”Off-Facebook Activity marks a new level of transparency and control, We’ve been working on this for a while because we had to rebuild some of our systems to make this possible.”

With this feature, users will be able to find the activity history and the options to “clear” history, in the settings page of their Facebook app or on the website, but it will not be pushing the information to users on login. Users can find it in Settings > Your Facebook Information > Off-Facebook Activity.

