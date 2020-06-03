Facebook’s Manage Activity feature lets You Delete Embarrassing Posts

Can you recall a day when you in memories you got years old post back which was not only shameful but also hurt your sentiments? Your friends keep on hanging, the one with you hanged out yesterday are the most disliked people of the day. So not every time we welcome the memories that keep on coming back to us thanks to Facebook. However, the social media giant has solved this issue, thanks to the new feature called Facebook’s Manage Activity feature. This feature lets users delete their old posts.

Now Hide Old Posts with Facebook’s Manage Activity feature

User can either decide to delete each post individually or in bulk. The best thing about this feature is that the company has promised that it will be offering filtering options to help people find posts having specific people or one can choose a certain time range as well. This feature is in the testing phase and will be launched with the company’s mobile-first app.



While telling about this feature, Facebook said:

“This feature is planned to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today.”

The social media giant has provided the user with different options to remove posts from the timeline. The unwanted pests can be either sent to the trash where people will not be able to see it and these posts will be deleted permanently in 30 days. There is another option by opting for which one will be able to able to hide posts from the public but it can be still viewed privately.

We will get more information about the feature when it launches officially. so let’s wait and watch.

