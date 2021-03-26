Facebook’s Re-Entry App for Prisoners will make Return to Society Easier

Facebook keeps on launching unique functionalities and features to facilitate different kinds of people throughout the world. This time the company has come up with a Re-Entry App for Prisoners who transition back from prison.

Usually, when prisoners come back, they are not welcomed in society, which has an adverse effect on their mental health. some of them even take their life. Facebook is working on making more products for the marginalised sectors of our society and this one is also an effort to make prisoners feel like home when they come back.

Facebook Tests Re-Entry App for Prisoners

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO, shared his plans regarding building the bridge between the disregarded segment and society.

“We are building products to advance racial justice. While all our platforms have something for this vulnerable community, Instagram has an equity team that builds new features that respond to the needs of underserved communities.”

New software named Re-entry App was shared with some of the Instagram users, placed at the top of their feed. Users received notification of this new software with a note “preparing for life after prison with community support”. The note further asked users to click for early access to the app so that feedback can be given.

While telling about Facebook’s Re-entry app, Company’s spokesperson said:

“We’ve been exploring different ways to help close gaps faced by those in marginalised communities across our apps. “This was only intended to be an internal test and we took down the notice as soon as we learned it briefly ran externally.”

This is not the first time such a step is taken by the company, previously Instagram has worked a lot for underprivileged people of our society.

