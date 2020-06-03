The leaders of three US civil rights groups told that they were “disappointed and stunned” over Facebook’s denial to check President Trump’s controversial posts. A club of civil rights activists talked with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg to convince the company to evaluate President Donald Trump’s posts before publishing them, as Twitter lately did.

The civil rights team included Rashad Robinson of Colour of Change, Vanita Gupta of the Leadership Conference and Sherrilyn Ifill of the Legal Defence Fund. But unfortunately, Facebook executives rejected their demand.

Facebook’s Trump Policy Disappoints the Civil Rights Leaders

After which the rights activists wrote that “We are disappointed and stunned by Mark’s incomprehensible explanations for allowing the Trump posts to remain up,” the rights activists wrote. “He did not demonstrate an understanding of historic or modern-day voter suppression and he refuses to acknowledge how Facebook is facilitating Trump’s call for violence against protesters.”

The meeting complied a wave of resentment over Facebook’s verdict to leave President Trump’s posts intact. On Monday, a large number of Facebook employees took part in a “virtual walkout” to display their outrage with the company’s policy.

The controversy began last Friday when Mr Trump posted his comments on the murder of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota a week ago. In the comment, which was posted on both Twitter and Facebook, President Trump stated: “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Twitter signalled the tweet with a warning that it infringes the company’s rules and regulations about “glorifying violence,” but Facebook took no action on the post. Facebook employees stated on social media that they were embarrassed and upset by the company’s decision to leave President Trump’s post untouched.

