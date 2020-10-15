FaceTime gets an upgrade on iPhone 12 and iOS 13





At its October event roundup, Apple announced its iPhone 12 lineup, and one feature that was meant to be very handy during the pandemic flew under the radar. The iPhone 12 models have been updated to FaceTime HD, so you can have 1080p video calls while on WiFi or 5 G networks. That is the case with all of the latest 5G-capable phones from Apple:

While both iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 are equipped with a 12MP TrueDepth camera, FaceTime HD is only available on iPhone 12. So if you want to show your beautiful face in HD, you’re going to have to update to the newest iPhone edition, or invest in the new iMac, which gives you FaceTime in HD as well.

And just in case you really want to go all out on your HD FaceTime calls, here are a few ring lights and microphone tips.

