Facetime is coming to Android? Here’s how?

Nayab KhanLast Updated: Jun 8, 2021
Facetime calls

Users on Android and Windows will be able to join FaceTime calls for the first time. Apple said at its WWDC keynote that FaceTime will be available on the web, allowing users to call in from Android and Windows PCs. Formerly, the video calling service was exclusively available on Apple’s iOS and Mac platforms.

Among the other enhancements coming to FaceTime is a new grid app that packs in support for spatial audio to make the experience of chatting to anyone feel more immersive. Additionally, there’s a feature dubbed “portrait mode” that will blur the backdrop, and an audio toggle that will enable you to pick whether your iPhone’s microphone catches only your speech or everything that’s happening.

FaceTime Share

Over FaceTime, SharePlay allows you to view TV episodes, TikTok videos, and other media with pals. Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, MasterClass, NBA, Paramount Plus, Pluto TV, TikTok, and Twitch are among the first partners. During the pandemic, virtual viewing parties grew popular, and SharePlay delves deep into this. Apple appears to be attempting to turn FaceTime into more of a social platform than just a tool to make quick video calls to your family.

FaceTime is just one of the many key iOS apps receiving a makeover in iOS 15. New versions of Messages and Maps were also shown off by Apple. Apple didn’t give a specific date for the update, but it’s expected to arrive later this year.


Nayab KhanLast Updated: Jun 8, 2021
Photo of Nayab Khan

Nayab Khan

Nayab Khan is a freelance tech-writer whose specialty is absorbing a lot of data and articulating the most important points. She helps IT based organizations communicate their message clearly across multiple products. Reach Out : [email protected]
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>
×