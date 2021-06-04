Facial Recognition Part of Bio-Metric technology

Reinventing security solution and adding facial recognition as a part of Bio-Metric technology at different airports around the world. Pangiam Company has now access to Venice-based Trueface’s a suite of software which encourages without contact temperature checks and social distancing compliance monitoring. AI-powered kiosks were installed at U.S. Air Force bases to recognize individuals without person-to-person contact. As travel via air is again coming back to normality, Pangiam is gearing up to equip airports on technology enabling travelers check in for flights and board planes without so much as a boarding pass.

“Adding Trueface’s technology solutions to Pangiam’s offerings comes at a perfect time, as travel is poised to continue to rebound and passengers want reassurances that the highest health and safety protocols are being followed,” Kirk Konert, a partner at Pangiam’s parent company AE Industrial Partners, said in a statement.

Earlier this year Pangiam brought together health and ticket screening through biometric technology. VeriScan the new facial recognition system, which is used by 40 airlines checking passengers before boarding, is bought by the Pangiam Company. Pangiam said “The technology allows a person’s face to “serve as both their passport and, for many airlines, their boarding pass.” The industry is built around biometric technology, which uses fingerprints and facial scans to identify people. Biometric checks are a way to systematize and speed up routine processes such as boarding a flight.

This technology should be adopted by many other sectors like by Medical and Health sector, Education sector and especially by the Law enforcement. Also this advancement should be made available for the whole world as it is not a need in just with compliance of the Covid Pandemic SOPs but a vital need to scan and check people real identity. By using such advancements the Law Enforcement can surely keep their areas more safe and secure,

