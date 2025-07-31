Facing Internet Issues in Pakistan? Major Internet Provider Finally Reveals the Reason!

Internet users across Pakistan have been experiencing slow speeds and service interruptions for the past several days. Now, Nayatel, one of the country’s leading internet providers, has issued an official update explaining the situation.

According to Nayatel, the disruptions are due to multiple issues affecting global internet infrastructure. The most critical is a fault with one of their eastbound uplink providers, which is causing slower speeds and unstable connectivity.

In addition to this, nationwide problems with Microsoft services, including Outlook, Teams, and OneDrive, are affecting users across all networks. These are external outages unrelated to any local internet service provider.

Cloudflare, a widely used content delivery and security service, is also facing technical issues. As a result, several websites and apps using Cloudflare may appear slow or be temporarily inaccessible.

Nayatel clarified that these are separate incidents, but their combined impact is being felt nationwide. The company assured users that its teams are working closely with the affected service providers to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.

While no specific timeline for restoration has been shared, the update is the first official communication addressing the root causes of the ongoing internet disruptions in Pakistan.

Users are advised to stay patient as the technical teams continue their efforts to restore full service.

