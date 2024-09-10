The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to introduce new currency notes of all denominations next year, featuring updated designs and improved security features. However, the announcement has already sparked controversy due to misleading information circulating on social media regarding the Rs1,000 currency note marked with a cross symbol.

A recent post from a social media account spread false claims about the upcoming design of the Rs1,000 note. The post shared doctored images of the currency, falsely depicting a cross symbol linked to Dajjal, a figure from Islamic eschatology often associated with evil. The post also called for a boycott of the new currency, alleging it was under “Jewish control.”

Fact Check: Is Pakistan’s Rs1,000 Currency Note Marked with a Cross Symbol?

Many social media users, without verifying the authenticity of the claims, shared the post, fueling misinformation. However, these claims were baseless. The actual design of the Rs1,000 note includes various national symbols and advanced security features, but it does not contain any religious symbols, as falsely suggested.

The misleading posts also falsely claimed that the Jewish interests are controlling the State Bank of Pakistan which is entirely untrue. The SBP is a government institution of Pakistan, independently managed by local authorities, without any external or religious influence. These fabricated posts seem to incite fear and mistrust toward the Pakistani currency and its state institutions by exploiting religious sensitivities and spreading false accusations.

As these false claims gained traction, officials and experts urged the public to verify the information they encounter on social media before sharing it. Such misinformation can cause unnecessary panic and confusion, undermining trust in the financial system. Social media users need to be critical of the content they consume and avoid disseminating unverified information, especially when it involves sensitive topics like currency or religion.

In response to the spread of these misleading posts, the State Bank of Pakistan is encouraging people to rely on official statements from the SBP or trusted news outlets for accurate information about currency matters. The SBP ensures that the new currency notes will incorporate advanced security measures to safeguard against counterfeiting and that their design will reflect Pakistan’s heritage and national pride.

To prevent the spread of misinformation, it is important for the public to stay informed through credible sources and avoid sharing content that could create unnecessary alarm or confusion.