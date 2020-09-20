Check Out Nayatel Faisalabad Limited Internet Bundles

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Sep 19, 2020
Faisalabad Limited Internet Bundles

Nayatel is famous for providing great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services. Previously, I have told you about the Nayatel Internet Bundles for the users in Faisalabad. In this article, I will tell you the Nayatel Faisalabad Limited Internet Bundles. There are other packages based on your need.

Package
Bandwidth
Downloads
Price
Validity
Starter8 Mbps100GB at Day & Unlimited at night + weekendsRs.1,39930 days
Home 100 Extreme 12 Mbps100 GB at day and unlimited at night + weekendsRs. 1,69930 days
Home 100 Ultra15 Mbps100 GB at day and unlimited at night + weekendsRs. 1,89930 days
Home 100 Extreme15 Mbps100 GB at day and unlimited at night + weekendsRs. 2,29930 days
Home 100 Mega15 Mbps100 GB at day and unlimited at night + weekendsRs. 2,99930 days
Home 100 Extreme20 Mbps100 GB at day and unlimited at night + weekendsRs. 3,79930 days
Home 100 Supreme20 Mbps100 GB at day and unlimited at night + weekendsRs. 4,99930 days
Home 100 Supreme30 Mbps100 GB at day and unlimited at night + weekendsRs. 5,99930 days

Terms and Conditions:

  • To avail full speed of your package via Wi-Fi, additional access point might be required.
  • Once allowed volume is utilized, additional usage will be charged as per prevailing rates.
  • Or volume packages – Extra GB’s can be purchased via the customer portal.
  • Any unused volume will be carried forward to next month.
  • Customers will be able to transfer/receive volume through Volume Transfer facility.
  • In case more than 1 connection is required on one ONT, a special request needs to be put forth via sales.
  • Customers having 2 connections on one ONT and availing Unlimited Bundle on one connection will need special approval (from Sales) for Unlimited Bundle on second connection.
  • In case of any misuse of Nayatel Connection, the company holds right to terminate services without prior notice.
  • Government taxes applicable

For More Details Please Visit: Nayatel

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on innovation in technology. She likes music, photography, traveling and exploring nature.
