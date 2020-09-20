Nayatel is famous for providing great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services. Previously, I have told you about the Nayatel Internet Bundles for the users in Faisalabad. In this article, I will tell you the Nayatel Faisalabad Limited Internet Bundles. There are other packages based on your need.

Check Out Nayatel Faisalabad Limited Internet Bundles

Package Bandwidth Downloads Price Validity Starter 8 Mbps 100GB at Day & Unlimited at night + weekends Rs.1,399 30 days Home 100 Extreme 12 Mbps 100 GB at day and unlimited at night + weekends Rs. 1,699 30 days Home 100 Ultra 15 Mbps 100 GB at day and unlimited at night + weekends Rs. 1,899 30 days Home 100 Extreme 15 Mbps 100 GB at day and unlimited at night + weekends Rs. 2,299 30 days Home 100 Mega 15 Mbps 100 GB at day and unlimited at night + weekends Rs. 2,999 30 days Home 100 Extreme 20 Mbps 100 GB at day and unlimited at night + weekends Rs. 3,799 30 days Home 100 Supreme 20 Mbps 100 GB at day and unlimited at night + weekends Rs. 4,999 30 days Home 100 Supreme 30 Mbps 100 GB at day and unlimited at night + weekends Rs. 5,999 30 days

Terms and Conditions:

To avail full speed of your package via Wi-Fi, additional access point might be required.

Once allowed volume is utilized, additional usage will be charged as per prevailing rates.

Or volume packages – Extra GB’s can be purchased via the customer portal.

Any unused volume will be carried forward to next month.

Customers will be able to transfer/receive volume through Volume Transfer facility.

In case more than 1 connection is required on one ONT, a special request needs to be put forth via sales.

Customers having 2 connections on one ONT and availing Unlimited Bundle on one connection will need special approval (from Sales) for Unlimited Bundle on second connection.

In case of any misuse of Nayatel Connection, the company holds right to terminate services without prior notice.

Government taxes applicable

