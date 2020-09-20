Check Out Nayatel Faisalabad Limited Internet Bundles
Nayatel is famous for providing great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services. Previously, I have told you about the Nayatel Internet Bundles for the users in Faisalabad. In this article, I will tell you the Nayatel Faisalabad Limited Internet Bundles. There are other packages based on your need.
Package
Bandwidth
Downloads
Price
Validity
|Starter
|8 Mbps
|100GB at Day & Unlimited at night + weekends
|Rs.1,399
|30 days
|Home 100 Extreme
|12 Mbps
|100 GB at day and unlimited at night + weekends
|Rs. 1,699
|30 days
|Home 100 Ultra
|15 Mbps
|100 GB at day and unlimited at night + weekends
|Rs. 1,899
|30 days
|Home 100 Extreme
|15 Mbps
|100 GB at day and unlimited at night + weekends
|Rs. 2,299
|30 days
|Home 100 Mega
|15 Mbps
|100 GB at day and unlimited at night + weekends
|Rs. 2,999
|30 days
|Home 100 Extreme
|20 Mbps
|100 GB at day and unlimited at night + weekends
|Rs. 3,799
|30 days
|Home 100 Supreme
|20 Mbps
|100 GB at day and unlimited at night + weekends
|Rs. 4,999
|30 days
|Home 100 Supreme
|30 Mbps
|100 GB at day and unlimited at night + weekends
|Rs. 5,999
|30 days
Terms and Conditions:
- To avail full speed of your package via Wi-Fi, additional access point might be required.
- Once allowed volume is utilized, additional usage will be charged as per prevailing rates.
- Or volume packages – Extra GB’s can be purchased via the customer portal.
- Any unused volume will be carried forward to next month.
- Customers will be able to transfer/receive volume through Volume Transfer facility.
- In case more than 1 connection is required on one ONT, a special request needs to be put forth via sales.
- Customers having 2 connections on one ONT and availing Unlimited Bundle on one connection will need special approval (from Sales) for Unlimited Bundle on second connection.
- In case of any misuse of Nayatel Connection, the company holds right to terminate services without prior notice.
- Government taxes applicable
For More Details Please Visit: Nayatel