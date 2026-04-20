Fake Calls, SMS on the Rise: PTA Urges Public to Stay Alert

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has warned citizens to remain vigilant as cases of fraudulent phone calls and SMS scams continue to rise across the country, posing a growing threat to personal and financial security.

In a recent advisory, the regulator highlighted that scammers are increasingly impersonating officials from the PTA, banks, and courier companies to gain the trust of unsuspecting individuals. Once contact is established, victims are often persuaded to share sensitive information such as CNIC numbers, one-time passwords (OTPs), and banking credentials.

The PTA cautioned that sharing such information can lead to identity theft and financial fraud, urging users to avoid disclosing personal details under any circumstances. It also advised the public not to click on suspicious or unknown links received through SMS or messaging platforms, as these may be used to steal data or compromise devices.

To tackle the issue, the authority encouraged citizens to report any fraudulent calls or messages through its official complaint portal or via the PTA CMS mobile application, available on both Android and iOS devices.

In a related development, the PTA reiterated its guidelines regarding the issuance of SIM cards, warning against obtaining free SIMs from roadside vendors or unverified sources. Users have been advised to purchase SIMs only from authorized franchises or customer service centers of mobile operators.

The regulator further stressed the importance of ensuring that no SIM card is registered against an individual’s CNIC without their consent. It also cautioned against undergoing biometric verification for promotional offers, which could result in unauthorized SIM issuance.

Citizens have been urged to regularly check the number of SIMs registered under their identity and block any unused or unknown connections to prevent misuse.

The advisory comes amid increasing concerns over digital fraud in Pakistan, as authorities continue to emphasize awareness and responsible mobile usage to safeguard the public.

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PTA Sounds Alarm on Rising Online Fraud, Urges Immediate Public Vigilance