A new online scam is putting Pakistani banking customers at risk. Fraudsters are promoting a fake version of the Habib Bank Limited (HBL) mobile app through ads on Facebook. The app is advertised as the “updated 2025 version” of HBL’s official app, but in reality, it is a fake app stealing sensitive banking details.

The fake ad has now been removed from Facebook. However, the malicious link connected to it is still active. This makes it dangerous for anyone who clicks it. The fake website looks very similar to HBL’s official site but has a completely different URL. The real and secure website of HBL is https://www.hbl.com/.

Fake HBL Mobile App Scam Targets Pakistani Users – How to Stay Safe

The phishing site copies HBL’s branding to look real. It even displays pictures of HBL debit and credit cards. Once victims land on the page, they are asked to enter personal details such as:

Card number

CVV (security code)

Expiry date

Cardholder name

Mobile number

After entering these details, the site claims that “the bank will contact them within 1 to 2 hours for OTP verification.” The scammers are using this trick to mislead people into thinking the process is genuine.

Speaking about the matter, Ali Habib, spokesperson for HBL, confirmed:

“This is a fake app. We continuously educate our clients to only download the HBL Mobile app from trusted sources such as Google Play or the Apple App Store. At HBL, our clients’ data security remains our primary concern.”

How to Stay Safe

To avoid falling victim to such scams, customers should keep these points in mind:

Do not download apps from social media links or unknown websites.

Only use trusted sources: Official HBL website: https://www.hbl.com/ Verified HBL Mobile App on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Report suspicious ads, websites, or links to HBL and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Never share sensitive information like card numbers or CVV codes on sites that don’t match the official HBL domain.

HBL has not released any separate “2025 version” of its mobile app. Customers should remain alert and verify all banking-related communications through official HBL channels.

