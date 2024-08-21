Over the weekend, rumours about the iPhone 16 series gained momentum when alleged fake promotional images surfaced online. However, these images, which were quickly circulated and discussed, have been identified as fakes. As the anticipated September Apple Event approaches, it’s not uncommon for rumours and supposed leaks to emerge, including those purporting to show marketing materials.

One particular instance involved a series of four images shared on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) by a user named Lakhwinder Singh. The images appeared to be marketing materials for the iPhone 16 series, allegedly targeted at the Chinese market, as suggested by the presence of Chinese currency in one of the images.

Fake iPhone 16 Marketing Images Surface Ahead of September Event

The first of these images showcased a brief spec list for the iPhone 16, highlighting a vertical camera alignment and describing the device as having a 6.1-inch display with an aluminium and glass body. An “Action button” was also mentioned, which was positioned on the side of the device. Additionally, the spec list included details about a 48-megapixel camera capable of shooting video for Apple Vision Pro, an A18 chip, and a USB-C connection.

Another image focused on the iPhone 16 Pro, particularly emphasizing the Ultra Wide camera, claimed to feature a 48-megapixel resolution sensor. The image also referenced the Tetraprism lens arrangement and the A18 Pro chip’s advanced computational photography capabilities. The remaining images depicted group shots of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 in a variety of colours, adding to the allure of the supposed leak.

At first glance, the images seemed convincing, mimicking Apple’s familiar style of online marketing materials. However, there are several reasons to doubt their authenticity. For one, Apple is notoriously secretive about its upcoming products, especially something as high-profile as the iPhone series. The fact that such detailed images would leak so close to the product’s official announcement is highly unlikely.

Moreover, while the specifications mentioned in the images align with some of the plausible rumours circulating about the iPhone 16, that alone does not confirm their legitimacy. In the age of digital media, anyone with access to previous iPhone renderings and a bit of graphic design skill can create convincing, yet entirely fabricated, marketing materials.

Another red flag is the source of the leak. The individual who posted the images does not have a proven track record of accurately leaking Apple products. Without a history of reliable leaks, there’s little reason to believe these images are genuine.

As the excitement builds in the weeks leading up to Apple’s official product launches, it’s important to approach such leaks with scepticism. Apple enthusiasts are often eager for any tidbits of information, but until Apple itself unveils its new products, there’s no way to be certain about the details. For now, we should take any leaked materials about the iPhone 16 with a grain of salt, as it remains a topic of speculation.