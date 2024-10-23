Fake Mother Arrested for Exploiting Punjab College Rape Case on Social Media

The Punjab College alleged rape incident doesn’t seem to reach any conclusion. In a new development, the local Police have arrested a woman who falsely claimed to be the mother of the alleged rape victim of Punjab College. The woman Sara Khan, was involved in spreading unverified reports on social media regarding the alleged assault on a first-year student.

Sara was arrested in Karachi and has been transferred to Lahore for further investigation. The Gulberg Police Station has registered an FIR against her under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016. Police revealed that Sara Khan confessed that she posted the video online to gain views and become viral. She is also reportedly linked to a political party, however, the name of the party wasn’t revealed.

Sara will be presented before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to record her statement. Police have so far registered four cases against her for spreading fake news.

The incident began with claims that a student had been raped by a security guard at Punjab College. These allegations were swiftly debunked by the college principal, the Lahore police, and the alleged victim’s father. It was confirmed through her father that the student had sustained a back injury by falling at home, and not from any assault. Despite this, the incident sparked protests across Lahore and Rawalpindi, leading to the arrest of over 380 individuals. Police stated that the majority of those arrested were not students.

Source: ARY News

