Fake Propaganda Against Government of Pakistan Can Result In 7-Year Jail Time

According to the latest news, the Government of Pakistan has decided to empower FIA by adding Article 505 of PPC to the agency’s act. The government has passed silent legislation for those who create and spread fake propaganda. Those people who tweet or make Vlogs can now go to jail if they create any fake propaganda.

Beware! You can Go Behind Bars in Case Of Spreading Fake Propaganda

We all know that all citizens of Pakistan are subjected to the freedom of expression and speech enshrined in the Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan, which states that:

‘every citizen shall have the right to freedom of speech and expression, and there shall be freedom of press, subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by the law in the interest of the glory of Islam or the integrity, security or defense of Pakistan or any part thereof, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality, or in relation to contempt of court, commission of or incitement to an offence.’

The freedom is not only given to electronic and print media but also to the web and social media channels. There are various independent web channels operating in Pakistan, which have millions of viewers. However, it is most of the times hard to assess their credibility and impartiality. The fact is that they are widely viewed and shared on social media, setting the narrative that may not be always true. In fact, sometimes narratives are in contradiction with national interest of the state. This is the main reason why government has decided 7-Year Jail punishment for those who spread fake propaganda and rumors.

This law will help in making the national narrative based on true facts. If we want an independent country, it is our duty to assure that no one especially media is not subjected to external interference. A neutral media is the basis of transparency and accountability.

Also Read: Google Pixel 8 Pro Prototype Surfaced With Fastest Fingerprint Sensor (phoneworld.com.pk)