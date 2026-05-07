A fake website operating under the name “Punjab E-Challan” has reportedly been exposed for allegedly scamming citizens by demanding online payments for non-existent traffic challans.

According to journalist Ahmed Waraich, the fraudulent website appears to imitate the official Punjab e-challan system and tricks users into believing they have pending fines.

Ahmed Waraich claimed through siasat.pk that he tested the website by entering a fake vehicle number plate and a fake CNIC number. Despite the false information, the website reportedly generated a challan for Rs. 500 and immediately requested payment via a bank card.

Fake Punjab E-Challan Website Reportedly Scamming Citizens Online

The incident has raised concerns about online fraud and the misuse of official government branding to deceive people. Many users may not verify whether a website is genuine before entering personal information or making online payments.

Waraich urged the Federal Investigation Agency and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency to take immediate action against those responsible for operating the fake portal. He also warned that many citizens could already have fallen victim to the scam.

Cybersecurity experts often advise users to verify website URLs carefully before entering sensitive information, especially when dealing with online payment systems or government-related services. Users are also encouraged to rely only on official government portals for checking traffic challans and other public services.

The case highlights the growing risk of online scams in Pakistan. Hackers are using fake websites and phishing platforms to target unsuspecting internet users.

Recently, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has warned citizens about the fake e-challan notifications. According to a PSCA spokesperson, the scammers are sending fake e-challan notifications through SMS messages from different mobile numbers. These messages also contain fraudulent links, which they use to get people’s banking information to illegally extract money.

He also clarifies that the official e-challan messages are only sent from the PSCA official number, 9915.

So, the best way to stay safe is to never respond to any messages from any other mobile numbers. The government has dedicated numbers for the online services. Also, never open any links asking for the bank details or any other information.