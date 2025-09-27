Fake TradingView Ads Expand to YouTube, Delivering New Malware, How to Stay Safe

A recent wave of fake TradingView ads has now spread beyond Meta and is targeting users on YouTube through Google Ads, and spreading the malware. Security experts warn that this malvertising campaign is growing stronger and putting more Android users at risk.

The issue first came to light when security researchers at Bitdefender discovered a fake “TradingView Premium” app being promoted through Meta’s network. Hackers had compromised a Facebook Business account belonging to a Norwegian design agency and used it to run at least 75 malicious ads.

Fake TradingView Ads Expand to YouTube, Delivering New Malware

The fake app was designed to deliver Brokewell, a dangerous piece of malware. This malware can steal login details using fake overlay screens, intercept cookies, and even track user actions like swipes, taps, and text inputs. It can also collect sensitive data such as call logs, audio recordings, and location details. In its newer forms, Brokewell can act as a remote access trojan (RAT), giving hackers full control of a device.

Now, the campaign has expanded to YouTube. Researchers found that hackers hijacked a legitimate YouTube account and rebranded it to look almost identical to TradingView’s official channel. They uploaded promotional videos for the fake app, but kept them unlisted to avoid detection.

One of these videos reached over 180,000 views in just a few days. This shows how effective and dangerous the campaign has become. However, unlike Meta’s version, the YouTube campaign does not deliver Brokewell. Instead, it drops a custom downloader that installs a Trojan.Agent.GOSL, also known as JSCEAL or WeevilProxy.

It is still unclear how many people have fallen victim to this scheme. But experts stress that the risk is real and growing.

See Also: Cybercriminals Use SVG Images in Fake Facebook Posts to Spread Malware

How to Stay Safe

Users should be cautious of ads that promise free or premium versions of popular apps. Always check if a video is unlisted or if it directs you to a third-party website. Official software should only be downloaded from verified websites, such as TradingView’s official platform. Suspicious ads should be reported to Google or YouTube immediately.

TradingView is a trusted platform used worldwide for market tracking, charting, and sharing trading ideas. Hackers are exploiting its name to trick users into downloading malware. This makes it even more important for people to double-check sources before installing any app.

The bottom line is simple: if an ad seems too good to be true, it probably is. Common sense, caution, and downloading only from official sources are the best defences against such cyber threats.