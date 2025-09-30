Fake Traffic Challan SMS Alert in Islamabad: CTO Warns Citizens

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Hamza Humayun has warned people in Islamabad about fake mobile messages that have been going around recently. The texts claim to show traffic challans or give links to pay fines. But they are not real.

According to an official, the fake traffic challan SMS ask recipients to click links to check challans or to make payments. CTO Hamza was clear: these fake traffic challan SMS are bogus and not sent by the Islamabad Traffic Police. So don’t click those links.

Islamabad Residents Targeted by Fake Traffic Challan SMS

Police officials said the scammers want to steal personal and financial data. That is the point of these messages. They look urgent and official, but they are not. If you want to check a challan, go to the official police app, visit the police website, or go in person to a designated office. That way you know it’s real.

These scams are designed to trick the public. Citizens should avoid clicking unknown links and never share personal information. All official challan information is available through authorized channels only.

CTO Hamza also asked residents to report any suspicious messages right away. “Stay alert,” he said. “Your caution protects your data.” Short and simple.

The Islamabad Traffic Police has stepped up public awareness because mobile scams are rising. People get texts all the time. Not every message about a traffic fine is genuine. Be suspicious of unexpected links, and double-check before you act.

WhatsApp and SMS Scams Are Growing in Pakistan

Experts warn that phishing and fraud attempts via WhatsApp, SMS, and other messaging platforms are increasing across Pakistan. Scammers often impersonate official agencies, banks, or service providers to steal personal data or money. Citizens are advised to avoid clicking unknown links, never share passwords or bank details, and always verify messages through official websites or apps. Recognizing suspicious URLs, checking sender numbers, and being cautious with unsolicited messages are key steps to staying safe online.

