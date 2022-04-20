You should be pretty careful if you’re trying to download or upgrade to Windows 11 and use a search engine to get the download files. According to recent reports, hackers are launching a new campaign in which you may be tricked into downloading a bogus Windows 11 updater, which may infect your PC with malware.

This new campaign is aimed at those who use search engines to look for Windows to download. Furthermore, it directs these naive customers to a fake Microsoft website with a Windows 11 “Download Now” button that seems authentic. Official Microsoft logos, popular icons, and even official Windows 11 graphics may be found on the website. The website is no longer accessible as of this writing, but Bleeping Computer shared the screenshot below before the faulty website was removed.

Fake Windows 11 Installer Circulates on the Internet

An ISO file would have been downloaded if a user had clicked the “Download Now” button or visited the website. When that ISO file is opened, it contains a piece of malware known as an information stealer. As disclosed in data shared with Bleeping Computer, the researchers at CloudSEK have named this new information thief “Inno Stealer,” and believe it drops four files into unsuspecting systems.

The files may disable antivirus software and collect cookies from your web browsers, passwords, filesystem data, and even information copied to your clipboard. Everything would be done late at night, then stored and encrypted using a PowerShell command before being delivered to the hacker’s server.

To prevent being a victim of these types of scams, double-check the URL of the website you’re viewing, especially if you found it through a search engine. It’s also a good idea to avoid downloading ISO files from unapproved sites and to keep your antivirus software up to date so that it’s scanning for new threats like this one with the most recent definition changes.

When it comes to downloading, installing, and upgrading to Windows 11, Microsoft recommends that consumers wait and update through Windows Update on compatible PCs. It’s advisable to use official Microsoft tools such as the installation assistant or installation media, or even register your PC in the Windows Insider program.

