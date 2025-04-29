Fake YouTube Scams Target Popular Trading Platform and Its Users – How to Stay Safe

A well-known trading community has recently become the target of online scams. One of the popular trading platforms, TradingView, is the victim this time. The scammers are making fake YouTube channels pretending to be real. These fake YouTube video scams are serious. They are not only hurting the platform’s reputation but also putting users’ personal data and crypto wallets at risk.

Fake YouTube Scams Target Popular Trading Platform and Its Users

Scammers are creating fake YouTube channels that look real. They then steal the data of many subscribers and even verification badges. The scammers upload videos or livestreams. Some even use deepfake videos or hired actors. They tell users to download what they claim is a “developer” or “cracked” version of the app.

But the download is dangerous. It includes a harmful script, usually a Windows PowerShell command. If a user runs it, it installs a Remote Access Trojan (RAT). This tool lets hackers control the user’s device without permission.

Once inside, attackers can steal sensitive data. This includes crypto wallet details and other private information. Many users have already reported losing their funds this way.

The Real Impact

People have lost money and access to their crypto wallets. The scammers use tricks to make their videos look real. They copy real content, post fake positive comments, and try to appear trustworthy.

How to Stay Safe

Here are some simple ways to protect yourself:

Only follow the official YouTube channel linked from the platform’s website.

Do not trust offers or links from any other YouTube channel.

Never download the app from unofficial sources.

Never run any command-line or PowerShell script to install the platform.

Watch out for fake offers like giveaways, free premium features, or “developer editions.”

If you see something suspicious, report it to YouTube and let the platform’s support team know.

What to Do, If You Think You’ve Been Targeted

Take these steps right away if you find yourself in the trap:

Disconnect your device from the internet immediately.

Run a complete malware scan.

Change your passwords, especially for crypto wallets.

Contact your wallet provider and move your funds to a new wallet.

Report the scam to local authorities.

Stay alert. These scams are dangerous and smart. Always double-check the source before downloading or clicking anything.

