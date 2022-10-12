Fake Zelda Posters Convinced People Of New Tom Holland Film

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Oct 12, 2022
Zelda Posters

A set of AI-generated Zelda posters have been swirling in the rounds on social media for many days. The interesting part of the news is that a large number of people decided that they are real. The fake images of an alleged Netflix-produced Zelda series have garnered almost 30,000 shares from people who seemingly take them as real. Come on, people. Take a chill pill. Even, the original post by creator Dan Leveille says that they’re fakes! So, calm down!

