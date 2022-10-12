Fake Zelda Posters Convinced People Of New Tom Holland Film

I think it’s easy to make people fool nowadays. Leveille chose some major A-list actors like Tom Holland, Emma Watson, and Idris Elba. We all know that their faces are so well-known that they help sell the fantasy, even if you don’t have any info for whether a movie or TV series is in production at all. The fact is that when fans want something to be true badly enough, they’re probably not thinking too hard before tapping that “Share” button. But seriously, you all. Leveille clearly says in his third line:

“JK. Made with #midjourney, inpainting with #dalle, some facial correction using Tencent ARC, and a bunch of Photoshop.”