Fake Zelda Posters Convinced People Of New Tom Holland Film
A set of AI-generated Zelda posters have been swirling in the rounds on social media for many days. The interesting part of the news is that a large number of people decided that they are real. The fake images of an alleged Netflix-produced Zelda series have garnered almost 30,000 shares from people who seemingly take them as real. Come on, people. Take a chill pill. Even, the original post by creator Dan Leveille says that they’re fakes! So, calm down!