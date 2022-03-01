Family of Australian Player tour to Pakistan receives threat from India

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Cricket Australia, and government security agencies have begun an inquiry into the occurrence of a “death threat” received by the family of Australian player Ashton Agar.

Australian player Agar’s spouse, Madeleine, was given a message on social media, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, which was promptly reported to CA and the PCB.

According to sources, a fake Instagram account -jyot.isharma391 — posted threatening messages to the Australian cricketer’s family. He was advised not to play in Pakistan by the messenger.

According to the report, both Cricket Australia and the Pakistan Cricket Board were quickly notified of the threat, which appears to have originated in India rather than Pakistan.

Cricket Australia said in a statement that the threat is “not considered a risk” and that they have “extensive security systems” in place to safeguard its players.

The PCB, CA, and combined Government security agencies are aware of a social media post, the type and content of which has been examined by the PCB, CA, and combined Government security agencies, according to a statement released by the PCB. “Extensive security protocols are in place for this sort of social media activity, which is not deemed a threat in this situation.” At this time, no further statement will be given.