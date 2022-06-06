Bored Ape Yacht Club is one of the most famous non fungible tokens (NFT) and is priced at around $160000. Unfortunately, as per a recent report, the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT was hacked couple of days ago, resulting in the loss of up to 200 ETH (about $360,000) in NFTs. Furthermore, the report revealed that one BAYC and two Mutant Apes tokens were stolen in the fraud.

Famous NFT BAYC Loses $360000 Worth of Tokens After Getting Hacked

Probably, the hack was the result of a phishing attack that infiltrated Boris Vagner’s Discord account, the project’s community manager. According to the investigation, after gaining Vagner’s login credentials, the attacker posted phoney links in the official BAYC and its connected metaverse project called Otherside.

Twitter user NFTherder was the first to notice the breach, tracing the stolen assets to four separate wallets worth an estimated $260,000.

On the official BAYC Twitter account, Yuga Labs confirmed the attack, claiming that the company’s Discord servers were briefly hacked. “Around 200 ETH worth of NFTs appear to have been affected,” says the report “as stated in the tweet “We’re still looking into it, but if you were affected, please contact us at [email protected]”

Someone has stolen Yuga Labs NFTs for the second time in less than two months. Theft of NFTs has recently become a worrisome practise. Scams and frauds in the “decentralised finance realm” have gotten worse. According to VICE, it has reached $14 billion in 2021. Moreover, recently, actor Seth Green had several of his NFTs stolen, including a Bored Ape who was set to star in his upcoming TV programme.

Yuga Labs is continuing looking into the breach and is advising potential customers about the following phishing messages: Yuga Labs tweeted,

As a reminder, we do not offer surprise mints or freebies.

