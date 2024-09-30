Famous ‘Self-Wedding’ TikToker Dies Suspiciously with an Emotional Letter

A young 26-year-old Turkish TikTok influencer Kubra Aykut tragically died by suicide on September 23 in Istanbul, according to a local news source. She reportedly jumped from the fifth floor of a luxury apartment building in the Sultanbeyli district, where authorities also found a suicide note. The local authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into her tragic death.

Aykut’s final days raised concerns among her social media fans as her posts became increasingly alarming. Just hours before her death, she shared an emotional letter discussing her struggle with weight loss. “I’ve gathered my energy, but I can’t seem to gain weight. I lose a kilogram every day. I don’t know what to do; I urgently need to gain weight.” Meanwhile, she was cleaning her home in her last TikTok video.

The authorities have also conducted a post-mortem examination of Aykut’s body, but its results are kept confidential.

Kubra Aykut, who had earned one million followers on TikTok and 207,000 on Instagram, became popular in 2023 for her viral “self-wedding” videos. She wore a bridal gown and tiara, symbolically “marrying” herself in one of the videos, and stating, “I can’t find a worthy groom for myself.” She humorously drove off with a bouquet in one video while in another one she was seen eating a burger while dressed in her wedding attire, calling herself a “nervous bride.”

