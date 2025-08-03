Famous Techpreneur Zia Chishti Assaulted by Lawyers in IHC, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A video shared by Affiniti CEO Zia Chishti on LinkedIn appears to show him being physically assaulted by lawyers linked to The Resource Group (TRG) inside the Islamabad High Court. The footage, captured during court proceedings, shows one man choking Mr Chishti from behind while another confronts him face-to-face in a visibly aggressive manner.

In his accompanying post, Mr Chishti identified the individuals as Zafir Tareen and Mustafa Ramday. He stated that despite the video evidence, the Islamabad police have refused to register a case, allegedly citing pressure from powerful actors to remain inactive. The post, which went viral within hours, has sparked widespread condemnation across social media, particularly from the professional and tech communities.

Video Link

Among the many who responded to the video, Muhammad A., a Google Workspace specialist, called the attackers “goons in black coats” and said, “They are not lawyers, they are animals.” Fahad Malik, a senior professional in the fintech sector, wrote that it was “disheartening to see how foreign graduates who return to serve Pakistan are treated.” Others described the behaviour as shameful and disturbing, with many questioning the role of law enforcement and court officials who appeared unresponsive during the incident.

Taris Mushtaq, a senior executive in e-commerce operations, wrote that no one deserved to be treated in such a manner, particularly in a court of law. He added that standing up for what is right required courage and solidarity. Several others expressed concern about the growing culture of intimidation and lawlessness within legal institutions, especially towards individuals from the private sector.

Commenters also raised concerns about the broader state of the legal system. A data engineer from Etisalat, Muhammad Ahmed Ahsan, remarked that “the legal system here is corrupt and abusive,” while others pointed out that even with video evidence, accountability remains elusive. IT strategist Malik O. S. stated that “justice must prevail,” noting that no country can progress when violence and power are used to silence voices.

The reaction also included calls for legal and political intervention. Several individuals tagged senior government officials, including Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, urging them to ensure that due process is followed and those involved are held accountable. Some users, such as Dr Mukarram Baig of Crime Victim Services Pakistan, offered direct assistance to Mr Chishti, while others committed to raising awareness through their platforms.

The incident has once again brought into focus concerns about the rule of law and the treatment of professionals in Pakistan’s judicial system. Many see it not only as an act of physical aggression but as a reflection of broader systemic issues that discourage investment, repatriation of talent, and public trust in institutions.

As of now, there has been no official statement from TRG, nor has any formal police action been taken. Mr Chishti’s video and statement remain live on LinkedIn, where support continues to grow. The matter has drawn significant attention, and calls for accountability are mounting.

This is a developing story.