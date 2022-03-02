Enthusiastic teenager Jack Sweeney is a 19-year-old boy studying Information Technology at the University of Central Florida. He is well known for tracking Elon Musk’s jet a few days back. He has made a new Twitter Account for tracking Russian billionaires and tycoons. This account has grabbed the attention of 162,000 Twitter followers. Sweeny himself is amazed. He had thought it will clutch the attention of a few people but interestingly many people liked the account and want to know about the facts of the jets of these rich Russians.

He is tracking the flight path of these private jets after Russian’s invasion of Ukraine. The travel schedules of these jets also comes under great analysis after the Russian invasion. Apart from flight movements, he is also tracking other measures like fuel usage, cost, flight time and amount of carbon dioxide emissions. He told about Abramovich’s Jet LX-RAY that landed in Baku and had a flight duration of 2 hours and 27 minutes. It used 3,767 kg of jet fuel which cost $6,369 and spent 13 tonnes of CO 2 emissions.

Famous teenage jet tracker working on tracking Russian Billionaires & Tycoons

After his research on 21 private jets, he came to know that these Russians Tycoons and Billionaires have a decent amount of power and after his discussion with his professors, he has come to the conclusion that these are the glitterati of Russia. Government should be told about them and their location and they must be exposed so that the country can get the benefit from these Tycoons.

Apart from these billionaires, Sweeney has created 16 more Twitter accounts to track famous and interesting people including Microsoft co- founder Bill Gates and Rapper Drake. He has also tracked paths of planes and jets owned by Russian President, Vladimir Putin. He launched a track on Putin but also send a disclaimer that it may not be accurate due to Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) coverage not very good in Russian and also because many other VIP Russian planes are flying in the territory.

This teenage boy is really very talented and using his Information Technology studies tracking the jets which are grabbing the interest of many followers on Twitter.

