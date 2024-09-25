Famous TikToker in Deep Trouble Over ‘IK 804’ Number Plate

Lahore police have arrested popular TikToker Nadeem Mubarak (Nadeem Nani Wala) for using a fake number plate on his vehicle. The arrest took place near Main Boulevard Defence during a routine police check, where authorities found his vehicle with a fake number plate reading “IK 804.” It is pertinent to mention here that Nadeem might be showing support for incarcerated former PM Imran Khan (prisoner number 804), which may have further deteriorated the matter.

Defence Police Station SHO confirmed the arrest and said that Nadeem was taken into custody on the spot. The vehicle was seized, and a case was filed against TikTok for illegal use of a fake number plate.

In another development, SP Headquarters Ahmad Zunair Cheema has banned police officers from creating or sharing TikTok content in uniform. A circular was issued in this regard which entailed that any officer found engaged in TikTok activities while on duty would face severe disciplinary actions.

Moreover, officers have been instructed to delete any existing TikTok accounts or videos to protect the department’s image. “The integrity of the force must be maintained, and officers are expected to reflect this in all aspects of their duties,” stated SP Cheema.

This crackdown follows rising concerns about the damage such content could inflict on the reputation of the police department.

