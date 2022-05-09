Fan Remake of Need for Speed Underground 2 is a Look-Alike of the Official Game 

In Unreal Engine 4, a Need For Speed fan is creating a visually stunning replica of 2004’s Need For Speed Underground 2. It can quickly become an official entry in the iconic racing simulator series. Underground 2 was released at the height of Need For Speed’s success. Many consider it and its sequel, Need For Speed Most Wanted, among the series’ best titles. Need For Speed Underground 2 improved on the fast-paced gameplay of the previous year’s Need For Speed Underground by adding additional car modification options and race selection techniques.

The Downfall of Need for Speed Franchise

The past few years have not been good for the Need For Speed franchise, with newer entries like 2019’s Need For Speed Heat receiving mediocre reviews. Various Need For Speed sequels were taken down from online servers last year owing to dwindling player interest. An upgraded remake of 2010’s Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit, on the other hand, had a positive response, and recent reports suggest that new Need For Speed titles are in the works from Criterion Games and Pokémon Unite producer TiMi Studio Group. These speculations suggested a modern remaster of Need For Speed Underground, but publisher EA quickly debunked them.

Fan Made an Amazing Version of the Game

Yet, a modder named Ivan Novozhilov lately imagined how a revised version of Need For Speed Underground 2 might look and play if constructed using Unreal Engine 4 and uploaded a video of his work to YouTube under the name 2 Unreal 4 Underground. Indeed, as a fast blue race car zips over dark city streets, complete with more lifelike reflections and lighting, this quick sample boasts excellent graphics. This still-in-development fan recreation adds more to Need For Speed Underground 2 than just prettier graphics.

On top of additional features like named places inside each track, enhanced in-game weather and damaging landscapes, and substantially reworked driving behavior, Novozhilov intends to remedy many faults from the original game, such as stuttering radio noise and lacking graphics. The Need For Speed Underground 2 remake by Novozhilov is still in the works, and EA has yet to respond to the proposal.

Modders from all around the internet have created excellent remakes and remaster of vintage games. Visually breathtaking remakes of classics like The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time and the original Metal Gear Solid and more modern tributes like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim are among them. Unreal Engine has been used to create dream games based on legendary characters like Superman and Spider-Man and remakes of existing titles.

