Fans Alarmed as Deepfake Video of Alia Bhatt Goes Viral

Fans of Alia Bhatt are in shock and deeply concerned after a new deepfake video featuring the actress went viral on social media. In this altered video, Alia appears to be participating in the popular GRWM (Get Ready With Me) trend. The video, shared on Instagram by a user named “Sameeksha Avtr,” has amassed over 17 million views.

The video’s rapid spread triggered a wave of reactions from Alia’s fans, who voiced their worries about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in creating such realistic but deceptive content. One fan commented, “I thought it’s Alia, then I watched carefully, and she is not Alia,” highlighting how convincing the deepfake was. Another fan added, “AI is very dangerous,” expressing concerns about the potential misuse of this technology. A third person echoed these sentiments, saying, “What the hell? Musk was right. AI is winning everything for real.” Another simply described deepfake technology as “dangerous.”

This incident is not an isolated one for Alia Bhatt. In May of this year, another deepfake video featuring her face morphed into actress Wamiqa Gabbi’s body also went viral. These occurrences are part of a growing trend where celebrities become victims of deepfake technology, raising significant ethical and legal questions.

Alia Bhatt is not the only actor targeted by deepfake creators. Recently, other celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, and Katrina Kaif have also been victims of deepfake videos. Earlier this year, a deepfake video of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan went viral, showing him supposedly promoting a political party. This incident led to a swift response from the Mumbai police, who registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified person. The FIR, filed at the Khar Police station by Khan’s office, included charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), such as 419 (impersonation) and 420 (cheating), along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Following the incident, Aamir Khan’s spokesperson issued a statement to clarify the situation, asserting that the viral video was “fake.” The statement read, “We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections.”

Another notable incident involved actor Ranveer Singh, whose deepfake video went viral, showing him criticizing the government and urging people to vote for “Nayay (justice)” during the Lok Sabha elections. This video was also later confirmed to be manipulated and edited.

The proliferation of deepfake videos poses significant challenges and risks, particularly concerning privacy, consent, and the potential for misinformation. As technology continues to advance, it becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish between real and fake content. This growing issue underscores the need for stricter regulations and public awareness about the ethical use of AI and the potential dangers of deepfake technology.

