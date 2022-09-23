Fans Are Developing A GTA 6 Map Based On Recent Leak Fans have worked hard to sketch the map of game's open world since the recent GTA VI leak

In the meantime, Rockstar is putting an end to the widespread GTA 6 leak this week with copyrights takedowns, fans are trying to put together their own ideas from the leaked early footage. According to Kotaku’s article, this includes many initiatives to map the game’s open world using the stolen footage.

The undertaking is a reflection of a fan-built Grand Theft Auto V map made by users of the GTA Forum, who saw trailers and screenshots to obtain a sneak peek at Los Santos. Fans often go creative in order to circumvent Rockstar’s copyright limitations when making the map, which is being made from the leaked footage this time around.

Many of the pieces of leaked footage have in-game coordinates shown, so fans have been able to use this information to imagine rough maps of the game’s environments and their relationships to one another. It’s a lengthy process because most of the main discussion on the GTA Forums is devoted to figuring out how to map the leaked content accurately without using images that can’t be posted in the community.

Mini-map pieces from the stolen footage are being incorporated into other, off-forum mapping initiatives, which will eventually yield more comprehensive maps. Church of GTA posted a map with both the leaks’ more precise details and certain highways and borders that are purely theoretical.

The GTA VI Map posted to @Kotaku – thanks to everyone on the project (I just added the borders, extra roads, and pictures) #GTA6 #GTAVI #RockstarGames #GTAViceCity pic.twitter.com/y2iUNEMFvW — Church of GTA (@ChurchofGta) September 21, 2022

Since the game is still a few years away from release, the mapmaking efforts are unlikely to advance beyond preliminary speculation until Rockstar reveals more official material about the game. Based on what players have discovered so far, it appears that GTA VI will have a massive open world, with a map at least as big as or greater than Los Santos from GTA V.