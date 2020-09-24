Fantastic Color Options for Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung has just recently launched the Galaxy S20 FE globally. The devices Galaxy S20 FE packed with marvelous features including a 120 Hz refresher rate and big display. When your phone is the center of your life, everything from the design to the performance should be a great experience. Introducing Mystic Color Options for Galaxy S20 FE 20 Series is a new thing and all the colors are phenomenal.

Checkout: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE “Fan Edition” Houses Powerful 120 Hz Display

Magical Color Options for Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20 FE has an all-day intelligent battery that can help the device running up for all day with just a single charge. Galaxy S20 FE has a powerful 4,500 mAh battery with a fast wireless charger. The most obvious and perhaps the coolest thing about this device is the multitude of colors. The company has come up with a different color range this time which makes it more unique as compare to other flagship players already present in the market. Samsung has chosen mystic colors to range this time which makes the device look more royal.

Users will be able to buy Galaxy S20 FE, in six colors: Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Orange, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White. These colors ensure that your cellphone is truly you; who you are as a person, what you enjoy, and what people see you as – the Samsung S20 FE is a phone with your personality

However, no doubt, Samsung has unexpectedly come up with a variety of color options to full users’ appetite for cool and funky devices while at the same time has maintained some noble colors for people who like to have them.

Which color are you interested in? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Launched- Here are the Key Features