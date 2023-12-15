FAQs About PPSC Jobs & Hiring Procedure

PPSC, Punjab Public Service Commission selects and recommends suitable candidates who want to serve the country. The PPSC hiring procedure is a merit-based, transparent, and expeditious process. Their major goal is to promote excellence, professionalism, and competence in the Punjab Public Service. In this blog, I’ll be sharing all common questions about the PPSC Jobs, criteria & procedure. Let’s start!!!

PPSC FAQs: Common Questions Answered

How To Submit Oline PPSC Job Application?

The steps are quite simple:

Personal Profile

Fee Payment

Images Uploading

Qualification Details

Service Details

Application Submission

For more details, you can check out this link.

Is There Any Other Way or Portal To Apply For a PPSC Job?

No, you cannot apply for a PPSC Job other than the online method.

My Session Expired While Submitting Online PPSC Job Application? What To Do Now?

Don’t worry at all. You don’t need to re-enter the data again. The system will resume from where you left out last time.

How Does PPSC Confirm The Submission Of An Application?

Details regarding the Application and Token number are sent via e-mail and SMS to the candidate. It is a clear confirmation for the candidate that his/her application has been submitted.

Why Didn’t I Receive a Confirmation SMS?

Sometimes people have blocked promotional SMS. Type “SUB” and send it to 8732765 to unblock SMS from PPSC.

Is It Necessary To Remember Token Number?

Yes, it is important for future reference.

Is It Possible to Change/Edit Data in The Online Application?

Yes, it is. You can find the option for “Edit Application” available on the PPSC Website. You will be able to make changes in the following forms:

Preliminary Information

Personal Information

Qualification sets

Education Detail

Service Record

It is pertinent to mention here that this option will remain valid till the closing date of receipt of the application. Otherwise, you will have to seek help from the PPSC Information Office on Phone No. 042-99200161-2.

What Is The Fee Structure For PPSC Posts 2023?

Category Amount a) Competitive Examination Rs. 1000/- b) One Paper MCQ Rs. 600/-

Can I Refund My Deposited Fee?

No, not at all.

What Is PSID?

PSID is an acronym for Payment System Identifier. It is a 17-digit unique number needed to execute a payment transaction. It is usually generated automatically by the system at the fee payment step.

Can I Use a Single PSID For Multiple Posts?

No, you can’t. If you want to apply for numerous posts, you need to get a PSID Number and pay the requisite fee for each post separately.

What Is The Rechecking Fee For An Answer Sheet?

The Rechecking Fee is Rs 200.

Does PPSC Allow Extra Time To Special Persons?

Yes, they do. An extra 10 minutes in MCQ type and 15 minutes in subjective type papers are given to candidates having any disability.

What Is The “Fee For Appeal”?

There is no fee for appeal or representation.

Is There Any Fixed Quota For Women In All PPSC Posts?

Women’s quota varies and is determined by the concerned department.

Who Issues Authority of Disability Certificate?

The Provincial Council for Rehabilitation of Disabled Persons of the Social Welfare Department usually issues Disability certificates.

3 Chances

What Is The Period Of Probation For Any PPSC Post?

It varies according to the classification of a given post. The probation period can be two years maximum. However, the Competent Authority may extend it.

For How Many Days DMC Is Available?

It will remain available for 30 days.