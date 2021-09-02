Far Cry 6 Preview: The most anticipated game on the Horizon

Far Cry 6 is a massive game in every way, from its huge budget to its massive map and Hollywood celebrity on the cover. But, following the relative flop that was Far Cry New Dawn, which was launched in 2019 to mixed reviews and claims of poor sales, Far Cry 6 is a significant game for the franchise as a whole.

Far Cry 6 made headlines in May when storytelling director Navid Khavari stated that “the game was not intended to make a political statement about Cuba, despite the fact that it is a game about revolutionary guerilla fighters in a Caribbean island where you apparently heal yourself by smoking a cigar”.

The stakes are high in this newest edition, which is set against a revolt against a cruel tyrant on the fictitious Caribbean island of Yara. Far Cry 6’s opening minutes are filled with joyful tones, but they don’t last long. You take on the role of Dani Rojas (who can be either male or female), a former soldier searching for a better life. You’re drinking on the top of your house with your pals Alejo and Lita, eager to leave Yara behind. The itinerary calls for cocktails in Mexico followed by supper in Miami.

Far Cry 6 will allow you to force helicopters to land so you can take them rather than just blowing them up, according to previews like these and others (Kotaku was not invited to these demonstrations). The skill tree from the series has been replaced by a loot-based system in which stats and abilities are unlocked by equipping new firearms and gear. While you’re torching island complexes with homemade flamethrowers, chickens, alligators, and other homicidal “Amigos” will battle with you.

Whereas Assassin’s Creed has managed to shed its moniker of “derivative and the same every time”. By adopting RPG mechanics, a focus on storyline over repetitive mission types, and dramatically varied historical settings. Far Cry does not appear to have the same luxury, at least on the surface.

But the more you play Far Cry 6, the more you see how Ubisoft has utilized similar methods to maximize and diversify its massive open environments.