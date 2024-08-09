Fashion Icon Maria B Battles ‘Barzakh,’ Files Complaint with PTA

The controversial TV drama ‘Barzakh’ has remained the point of discussion in the last few days. The show has been criticized from all corners of society because of the promotion of the LGBTQ theme. The popular fashion designer Maria. B has taken one step further by officially filing a complaint with the Pakistan Telecom Authority to ban ‘Barzakh’.

In her Instagram post, she said, “We have taken step 1 in our strategy to combat child grooming in Pakistan. Now we all have to join forces. Go and report this content on the PTA website. We have shown you how!! Together we will save our families Insha’Allah Stay tuned for Step 2”

Barzakh features renowned actors Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Salman Shahid, and others. The series incorporates themes of homosexuality and the afterlife and reveals its story with each new episode. The plot revolves around a 76-year-old solitary who reunites with his estranged family to celebrate his unconventional marriage.

Maria B had also shared a video previously on her Instagram, raising concerns about the series. She also clarified that, as Muslims, they would not be a part of propaganda promoting LGBTQ themes. Furthermore, she alleged that ‘Barzakh’ normalizes pre-marital sex and introduces themes of sexual grooming in children. The fashion designer also stated that the Barzakh team was misleading the Muslim community for their financial interests.

On the other hand, the director of the TV series Asim Abbasi defended Barzakh when a fan criticized him for promoting the LGBTQ agenda. Abbasi responded by stating, “With all due respect, if you find queer/non-heteronormative storylines ‘distasteful,’ please do not watch my content. Thank you.”

