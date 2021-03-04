‘Fast Laughs’ Netflix introduces new comedy feature

Netflix, a content creation and video entertainment website, has just launched a new feature called ‘Fast Laughs’, which is available on all iPhones.

The new feature is similar to a TikTok-style feed, with short clips from stand-up and other comedy shows and films.

The new feature, which allows users to view, respond, and share short clips and also add the show or movie to a Netflix watchlist, is now available on iOS. You may also press the “Play” button to instantly begin watching the show.

The feature has been given prominent placement in the Netflix app, where it can be found on its own tab in the bottom navigation menu, next to “Coming Soon.”

On the app, the videos are shown and played vertically. Daily, 100 short clips with durations ranging from 15 seconds to a minute are posted. If the audience is captivated, viewers can add the clips or series to their list and begin watching right away.

It is currently only available on iPhones. Availability on Android will take place later this year. This new feature will be unavailable to kids, and users will be able to filter clips based on their content maturity level.

Netflix, similarly launched its own short-form video “Stories” feature called Previews a few years ago. However, the times have changed. Short-form vertical video streams, such as those popularised by TikTok, are now attracting users.